WALL TOWNSHIP — About 30 people staged a protest against proposed upcoming elementary schedule changes prior to the board of education meeting on Wednesday night, claiming a lack of transparency from the board and denouncing a potential decrease in elementary gym time and a change in band scheduling.

The protest was organized by parent Jon Rainho, who has founded a group he named, “Wall Township Parent Coalition for Student Safety and Wellbeing.” The protesters dressed in red and stood outside Wall Intermediate School with signs on neon-colored paper and a megaphone for an hour, demanding transparency in the upcoming school year’s scheduling changes after some parents received documents on next year’s elementary schedules from district employees, who shared them with the coalition. The protesters then headed inside to the school board meeting to voice their concerns.

Over 15 parents, teachers, staff members and students came up to the podium during the first public comment session of the meeting to object to the elimination of one day of gym time from elementary school schedules next year, leaving two days of gym class for students paired with 15 minute daily morning meetings a week, as opposed to the three days of gym this year.

Rainho spoke to The Coast Star about the protesters’ concerns, saying, “When they released the schedule, what they ended up doing was extending math and language arts (time). Any elementary educator will tell you, more instruction time does not mean better grades.”

A letter to families was sent out on May 8 from Jennifer McCann, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, highlighting what will be included in next year’s schedule, but did not specify the exact schedule with times and days.

At the meeting, Superintendent Tracy Handerhan said that language arts instruction will remain at 77 minutes daily, and that kindergarten through third-grade students will receive 58 minutes of math instruction, with both subjects also available for students during WIN (What I Need) smaller group instruction periods with teachers.

Handerhan said later in the meeting, following public comments, that the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) does not necessarily require 150 minutes of physical education per week for elementary students, but rather a total of 150 minutes of both health education and physical education.

“The DOE does not delineate how many minutes must be dedicated to health lessons, and how many minutes are dedicated to physical activity,” Handerhan said. “Next year’s schedule includes two periods of physical education per week and a daily 15-minute morning meeting, where some of the health standards are addressed. I wish to stress that the family life education standards will not be addressed through morning meetings.”

Colleen McCormick, a health and physical education teacher in another district, spoke during public comment, highlighting alleged changes in the schedule that seek to cut gym classes in the elementary schools to around 76 minutes a week.

“Being an educator, the minute I heard ‘schedule change,’ I knew what was coming,” McCormick said. “Schedule changes are just a smokescreen for cuts, increased class sizes and more work put upon teachers while the six-figure salaries continue to get their bonuses and raises…The administration is trying to count the rest (of the required time) as ‘health’ during ‘morning meetings’, which violates the K-6 certification bill signed in 2019.”

McCormick also spoke about the benefits of gym class saying, “In a world where sedentary lifestyles are leading to unhealthy habits and unfit youth, who thought it would be a good idea to decrease these precious minutes of movement?”

“Let the children stop living in these virtual worlds, created by those who haven’t seen a classroom in years,” McCormick said, “and actually get out, play and feel the feelings they so endlessly talk about all day, but have no time to actually go out, see and feel for themselves.”

Sara Mazzone, parent of two Wall students and current Monmouth County Educator of the Year teaching in Red Bank, also opposed the gym schedule changes, noting that studies from the National Institutes of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics stress the importance of physical activity in facilitating “executive functioning, academic achievement and cognitive performance.”

“Even if these proposed changes are technically in compliance with the law, in the very least this plan violates the spirit of the law, and has the potential to break the spirit of our littlest learners,” Mazzone said. “Kids need unstructured play time, gym class to physically move their bodies and technology instruction more than ever in order to not only be successful in their academics, but also become lifelong learners.”

Jennifer McCann, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, spoke to The Coast Star on Wednesday, saying teachers regularly implement activities like “brain breaks” in their classrooms to prevent students from sitting still for long periods of time, and that ELA and math instruction times are not increasing next year.

“Our ELA and math time allocations are remaining the same to what they currently are,” McCann said. “Our teachers recognize the fact that within those time frames, the students do need to get up and move. Those are things that are naturally built into their repertoire of doing station work, shaking the jitters out and brain breaks. They naturally include that throughout the day so that the students aren’t sitting the entire time.”

Handerhan confirmed that recess periods will remain 20 minutes long and welcome free play, and that structured physical activity will be offered by gym teachers for students who may want more gym class-like activities.

Handerhan addressed parents’ concerns, saying the board has been in communication with the New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) to ensure compliance with physical education and health requirements.

“We have heard from some parents challenging our application of the 150-minute requirement,” Handerhan said. “Please note that the district, since we started working on a new schedule model, has consulted with the DOE following recent parent concerns. We reached out to the DOE again, and we currently have an open dialogue on this matter.If we must amend some of our minutes, we will do so. We are certainly looking to be in compliance. As an aside, I would like to stress that in no way does the school district not value the importance of physical activity.”

“We recognize how important exercise is for all students. That is why we are now, in addition to the DOE minimum, providing students with the option of participating in structured physical activities during recess if they choose to do so.”

Lily, a second grader at West Belmar Elementary School, spoke on her love for gym class and proposed even more gym time.

“I think we should still have three gym classes, because that will help kids get energy out and help them stay healthy and fit,” Lily said. “Plus, children aren’t on screens. They’re getting faster, stronger and they’re being happy, even better. Some students have a hard time sitting still in class, so gym is important…I would even rather have four gym classes every week. Please do not decrease the number of gym classes.”

Band rehearsal scheduling

People also spoke during public comment about a proposed change to move full band rehearsals for fourth- and fifth-graders to before-school hours, rather than during the school day.

“This change to place full band (rehearsal) before school marginalizes our elementary music program,” said Carol Swinchoski, who has been a music teacher at Old Mill School for 37 years. “It literally pushes it out to the margins of the day, putting the onus on the working parents to transport their kids to school, not once, but twice a week.”

Swinchoski said that this schedule change had been made 17 years ago and proved problematic, resulting in the elementary school music teachers asking the board to restore full band rehearsals within the school day schedule. The request was granted, and since then only band lessons have been held before school hours.

“We already have conflicts with families choosing between morning extra help with their teachers and band lessons,” Swinchoski said. “Coming to school two mornings a week for band will surely mean more conflicts with morning extra help. Music is, and always has been, something to be proud of in Wall Township.”

Handerhan responded to band scheduling concerns, saying the schedule structure comes from hopes to foster progression of each grade’s band.

“The music and adjunct music teachers will continue to have the flexibility to create a schedule that supports morning instrumental lessons and morning bands for grades four and five,” Handerhan said. “Fourth- and fifth-grade bands will remain separate.”

“For example, one grade may have band with the music teacher, while another grade receives instrumental lessons with the adjunct teacher. This structure is designed to preserve the integrity and structural progression of each band. Students will also have the opportunity during recess to meet with the music teacher for additional time with their instruments. Additionally, the music teachers have time during recess to offer choir for fourth- and fifth-grade students. The teachers will create a schedule that best meets their school’s needs.”

Other speakers also commented at the meeting over concerns about a change in times for the end of the school day that would leave children with only two minutes to pack up and head to the buses. Handerhan said at the meeting that the new schedule will not affect the current start and end times of the school day.

Rainho, also the organizer of a previous protest this spring against the elimination of part-time lunch period paraprofessionals, spoke on his experience trying to get answers from the school and school board members on the schedule changes, claiming misinformation was provided during one-on-one conversations, including what local schools follow schedules like this and how the changes were decided, and by whom.

“There is a serious lack of trust between parents and administration. If we’re not being told the truth even in one-on-one meetings,” Rainho said. “How can we believe we’re being told the truth about what’s best for our children?”

Rainho asked all members and supporters of the parent coalition to stand up at the meeting, as he asked for parent-teacher committees to be implemented at each school and said a vote of no confidence in the board would take place by the coalition if the request is denied.

“We will not do this out of anger,” he said, “but out of true love for our kids and our commitment to making Wall schools the best they can be.”

The symbolic petition for a vote of no confidence from parents to the board, which holds 105 signatures as of Wednesday, and which Rainho told The Coast Star was handed to business administrator Brian Smyth following the meeting, is directed at Handerhan, Smyth, assistant superintendent Jennifer McCann and all nine board of education members. The reasoning by members of the public for the vote is listed as “Lack of transparency in budget decisions, misleading or withheld information from the community, refusal to provide documentation or collaborate with stakeholders” and “disregard for developmentally appropriate practice.”

Handerhan went on to say that the board values the public response, and that inaccuracies regarding the scheduling in the elementary schools had been spread online, saying that “the amount of time spent addressing inaccuracies propagated from rumor mills is unfortunate.”

“Understand that as superintendent of schools, I need to make difficult decisions on a regular basis,” Handerhan said. “It is not unusual for people to disagree with them, especially when there is change involved. Rarely are there opportunities for a win-win. When win-win decisions present themselves, I am thrilled and I jump at them, but unfortunately, like I said, it is rarely the case.”

Superintendent Handerhan and board president James Maliff could not be reached by press time to confirm details to The Coast Star on elementary scheduling changes for next year that were brought up by the public at the meeting.

The Coast Star contacted the NJ Department of Education for confirmation of physical education and health requirements, but did not hear back as of press time.

