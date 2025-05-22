WALL TOWNSHIP – Marisa Amitie, a senior at Wall High School, will have her art hung in the U.S. Capitol for the next year after being named Best in Show in the 2025 Fourth Congressional District Art Competition this month.

Amitie was given the honor of Best in Show for her art piece from among 75 other students from the fourth congressional district of New Jersey by Republican Congressman Chris Smith. Amitie’s piece was a depiction of her late dog, who died last year, and was made of staples and brad nails in corkboard.

Amitie spoke to The Coast Star on the honor to be named Best in Show over many other artists in the competition.

“It’s actually insane,” Amitie said. “It’s not even believable, I feel. I’ve submitted work for the last two or three years now, and the fact that this is what I’ve won now is crazy.”

Amitie’s art teacher at Wall High School, Jill Alexander, told The Coast Star that this is not the first time Amitie has been honored for her various works of art.

“She’s been in the competition three years in a row, and two years ago she got first place, last year fourth place and this year Best in Show,” Alexander said. “Something about Marisa is she won’t brag about herself, but she has gotten the highest of basically every competition that we’ve entered. Her piece is going to State Teen Arts this year, so she’ll also be critiqued later in June.”

Amitie also has had pieces displayed in Freehold Mall, and she previously was named a winner of Youth Art Month.

Amitie has skills on the basketball court as well, serving as one of Wall High School’s top scorers for the girls basketball team, and is headed to Messiah University in Pennsylvania in the fall to continue her athletic career.

With a bustling and busy life, Amitie says her mother is one of the driving forces behind her love for art and utilizing her creative side.

“My mom is definitely what got me into art,” Amitie said. “She is super crafty to begin with. Our entire school has also helped me, Ms. (Suzanne) Ryan recommended me for drawing and painting. Once I went to Ms. Alexander’s class, I just fell in love with it. She is a great teacher, and we learn so many art techniques. She keeps encouraging us to try new things and try new materials, hence the staples in my piece.”

Alexander told The Coast Star that Amitie also brings her knowledge of engineering into her art, adding a unique perspective to what she creates.

“She kind of puts two worlds together,” Alexander said. “The art world, and the engineering world. We collaborate with Mr. (Daniel) Leonard, who is a big help, too.”

“I take a lot of tools from engineering,” Amitie added. “They let me use the laser cutter, the wood I need and all of that.”

With six other Wall High School art students placing in top places in the art competition, Alexander spoke on her teaching philosophies when it comes to art class.

“A big thing is getting to know the students,” Alexander said. “I try to tap into what makes them feel good about creating, and finding what they like. The Drawing and Painting 1 class that I teach, they get to learn every single medium in that class. It’s finding their strengths, and then homing in on that and continuing to encourage them. With that, they can find success in the program all the way through.”

With Amitie and many of Alexander’s art students graduating this year, Alexander shared sentiments to her seniors.

“The best and worst part of the job is saying goodbye,” Alexander said. “But, more kids are coming, and I always say that we can stay in touch forever. I want to know how my students are doing, about the college art classes they are taking and all of that. There’s no better job than this.”

“I just want to give gratitude to all of the art teachers,” Amitie said. “I have had all of them and they are just so good at it. They are encouraging, and they focus on the students. That’s where all of the success comes from.”

Amitie’s art will be hung in the U.S. Capitol building beginning on June 11 following a ceremony, and will remain there for a full year for millions of visitors to see.

