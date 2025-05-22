WALL TOWNSHIP — Two individuals face charges after a multi-agency investigation initiated by the Wall Township Police Department, following a tip received through Monmouth County Crime Stoppers, led to raids on Wacky Tobaccy retail locations in Wall Township and Asbury Park. Authorities seized substantial amounts of controlled dangerous substances, cash and untaxed products during the operation, as per a Wall Township Police Department press release.

Investigators found various forms of marijuana, including raw cannabis, edibles and liquid beverages.

Authorities arrested owners Ronald Slack, 38, of Beachwood, and Michael Attianese, 36, of Asbury

Park, following the execution of search warrants. They face numerous charges, including first degree distribution of marijuana over 25 lbs., third degree distribution of hashish over 5 grams, fourth degree possession of hashish over 17 grams, fourth degree possession of marijuana, fourth degree distribution of toxic chemicals and disorderly persons offense for possession of drug paraphernalia, via the release.

Further charges may follow once lab results are available for other suspected controlled dangerous

substances (CDS) that were seized, according to police.

Wall Township Police impounded a vehicle belonging to Slack, pending a search warrant, and seized

cash for forfeiture. The New Jersey Treasury Department will impose fines due to the establishment’s failure to pay required taxes on its license and will mandate restitution for untaxed products. All charges from the

New Jersey Treasury Department are classified as Disorderly Persons complaints at the Municipal level under Title 54, as per the release.

Slack and Attianese were both charged on warrants and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), according to police.

Agencies involved included the Wall Township Police Department, Asbury Park Police Department,

the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Task Force, and the New Jersey Treasury

Department, as per the release.

“The Wall Township Police Department thanks all agencies that contributed to this successful investigation,” it states in the release. “This case highlights the vital role of community involvement in fighting crime. If you have information about criminal activity, please consider submitting an anonymous tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400 or visiting monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.”

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all the trial rights guaranteed by the United States Constitution and New Jersey State Law.

For any additional information, please contact Wall Township Police Department’s Public Information

Officer Lieutenant Steven Nash, at snash@wallpolice.org or 732-449-4500 ext. 1157.