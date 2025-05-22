There is nothing quite like summer, especially when it’s about being immersed in new food. From the American comfort-food style of a good grilled cheese paired with tomato soup to the smells of fish cooked to perfection, the all-around atmosphere makes or breaks an establishment. And from the end of May through early September the Shore is the place to be.

Of course, a big part of that is the restaurants that offer incredible outdoor dining. Whether on an outdoor patio with beautifully decorated shrubbery or dining oceanside on the Jersey Shore, outdoor dining is a must-do for the summer days. Here’s a list of some of the many outdoor dining spots in Monmouth and Ocean County, in no particular order:

THE PIG AND PARROT SANDBAR

201 Union Lane, Brielle

The Pig and Parrot Sandbar is the closest thing you can get to a tropical island here in New Jersey. Jimmy Buffett (may the legend rest in peace) would have loved it here. The atmosphere is bright and colorful, making anyone who steps down into their outdoor area feel welcomed. With the motto “It’s a Happy Place!” paired with the restaurant’s waterfront dining on the banks of the Manasquan River, it rings true. The menu has tacos, sliders, rice bowls, and, of course, seafood options. The big hit with locals is the drink menu, featuring beverages with a Key West theme. No doubt it’s one of the best places to grab a drink with friends or family after a day on the beach.

Open year-round.

Mondays through Sundays: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kitchen open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more info, call 732-528-7750 or go to thepigandparrot.com.

LA DOLCE VITA

400 Ocean Ave. North, Belmar

Even while seated inside, you’re likely to enjoy an ocean view at La Dolce Vita, thanks to its many windows and its prime location across the street from the beach. The restaurant’s patio tables, covered in white linens, and sidewalk seating, with tables topped by cheerful orange umbrellas, get you even closer to that view. The Italian seafood grill emphasizes Sicilian culinary traditions in a menu of Italian-American dishes. House specialties include pasta e fagiole, made with garlic, pancetta and tomatoes; and the namesake pasta entree Fettucine Dolce Vita, with shrimp, onions, peas, shitake mushrooms, prosciutto, tomatoes, and cream.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info, call 732-749-3177 or go to ladolcevitanj.com.

TEAK RESTAURANT & BAR

64 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

TEAK Restaurant & Bar is a fun, modern take on traditional Asian fusion. TEAK’s small appetizer plates of edamame dumplings and pork potstickers are heavenly. The restaurant’s signature sushi rolls, such as the Forbidden Black and Sunshine rolls, look too good to eat. Get your phones ready for some food pictures! Not only does TEAK offer a great indoor atmosphere, but a beautiful patio and rooftop area as well. The rooftop area is strung with mini lights hanging above, completely transforming the area. Later at night, the establishment becomes the ultimate nightlife experience featuring music, bottle service, and exclusive menus.

Open Mondays through Fridays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Saturdays: 5 to 10 p.m.; Sundays: 4 to 9 p.m.

Nightlife hours: Friday and Saturday 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more info, call 732-747-5775 or go to teakrestaurant.com.

ROONEY’S OCEANFRONT RESTAURANT

100 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch

What better way to dine than while staring out at the beautiful Jersey Shore? This spot has views of the Atlantic Ocean on its bi-level outdoor deck. Its classic dining room seating is decorated with beautiful table arrangements and just outside the big glass doors are palm trees and the boardwalk. Rooney’s offers both lunch and dinner including options where you can build your own fish board or choose from salads, land dishes, pastas, and more. Rooney’s also has a kids menu, making it a great spot for the whole family.

Open Mondays-Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sundays: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more info, call 732-870-2244 or go to rooneysocean.com.

THE COMMITTED PIG

165 Main Street, Manasquan

At the heart of Manasquan’s center of town is The Committed Pig. On its website it references the origins of eggs and bacon, noting,“The chicken is involved, but the pig is committed,” and this place definitely remains committed to the customer experience. If weather permits, you can find the glass doors open and tons of families dining both outside and inside. A rooftop dining area is complete with umbrella seating, a bar, and a view of the street below. The menu serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so you can find pancakes, burgers, and my personal favorite: the grilled cheese and tomato soup combo.

Open Mondays-Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roof Top Hours: Fridays: 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more info, call 732-837-9800 or go to thecommittedpig.com.

RIVER POINTE INN

132 East River Road, Rumson

River Pointe Inn’s outdoor dining spot, known as The Ivy, hopes to be your summer dining destination.” The cute outdoor space surrounded by flowers and shrubbery is sure to solidify the summer vibe. The menu is described as having “contemporary classics” including ratatouille, pork chop, and oysters.

Open Mondays through Thursdays: 4 to 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 9 p.m.

For more info, call 732-530-6590 or go to riverpointeinn.com.

SQUAN TAVERN

15 Broad Street, Manasquan

Best known for its pizza, which caused influencer Dave Portnoy to say, “The crisp is to die for,” this place is the epitome of good Italian-American food and family vibes. The outdoor dining area has been there for more than 30 years, transforming from a small five-table spot into the canopy and 15 tables there today. The menu is full of Italian-American classics like cheese ravioli, chicken parmigiano, and fried calamari. Take advantage of the outdoor area during the summer season because it’s a great spot to gather with family and friends. Be sure to order the antipasto salad with the house dressing along with the mozzarella sticks as an appetizer.

Open every day except Mondays.

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sundays: Noon to 11 p.m.

For more info, call 732-223-3324 or go to squantavern.com.

THE SHRIMP BOX & OUTSIDE THE BOX PATIO BAR

75 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach

“We overlook nothing…but the harbor,” is this establishment’s slogan. If you choose to dine outdoors you’ll be seated with a great view of Cooks Creek along the boat docks. You can even park your boat and pick up some food to go! The menu has options from both the land and the sea but seafood sets the standard. Nothing could compare to sitting outside watching the sunset while digging into some crab cakes or a jump shrimp cocktail. While cementing itself as a Jersey Shore must-go-to spot, The Shrimp Box also brings to light how beautiful it is to admire the area’s long-established fishing industry.

Open Mondays through Thursdays: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon to 10 p.m.; Sundays: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

For more info, call 732-899-1637 or go to theshrimpbox.com.

BLACK-EYED SUSANS TAVERN & RESTAURANT

7908 Long Beach Boulevard

Harvey Cedars

This small farm-to-table restaurant prides itself on sourcing ingredients right here from New Jersey. Black-Eyed Susan’s website reads, “Supporting our local community of fishermen, farmers, and diners.” Its local roots make the outdoor dining area a real treat especially if you’re there when they have live music. The menu has options for sharing like LBI sourdough, whipped ricotta, and polpette arrabiata. The mains include everything from fish, pasta, and homemade pizzas. And just a few blocks away is Harvey Cedars Bay Beach making outdoor dining here even sweeter knowing Barnegat Bay is a two-minute walk away.

Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 4 to 9 p.m.; Sundays: 4 to 8:30 p.m.

For more info, call 609-494-4990 or go to blackeyedsusanslbi.com.