BELMAR — Mornings of adverse weather couldn’t deter the 2025 New Jersey Seafood Festival this past weekend, as it once again offered hungry participants three days of mouthwatering tastes of the sea just across from scenic Belmar boardwalk.

“We did not have to call it (off) – we were prepared for the rain, and we’re in the ‘Belmar bubble,’ so I knew that the sun was coming out,” said event organizer John Walsh on the first day of the event. “We had some thunderstorms but it looks like it’s going to be clear skies for the rest of the weekend.”

From Friday through Sunday this past weekend, thousands of patrons flocked to Ferruggiaro Park at Silver Lake, located across the street from Taylor Pavilion on the Belmar boardwalk, to grab bites of their favorite seafood delicacies from some of the state’s top eateries.

“I think it was another great event,” Mayor Gerald Buccafusco told The Coast Star. “The weather cooperated for the most part.”

From crab cakes to lobster rolls, scallops and mollusks to shrimp of a variety of styles, seafood lovers were able to grab tastes of their favorites while soaking in the sun in the “Belmar bubble” alongside live local music and a variety of craft vendors.

“Planning for this has been great, it’s been basically a rinse and repeat. Last year was very successful, so we’re trying to recreate the magic,” Walsh said.

Despite a morning of thunderstorms on Friday, the annual event was able to shine on with blue skies and a fresh sea breeze to kick off the first day of the festival.

While Saturday morning’s weather also threatened to put a damper on the event, the sun came out just in time for the event to start just before noon. Crowds again came in droves to enjoy the day’s festivities with family and friends.

Sunday’s bright skies and clear forecasts set the tone for the festival’s busiest day to end off the event strong, with many patrons arriving ahead of schedule to secure their seats in front of the stage in preparation for the day’s musical lineup.

“It’s great to see local businesses participating again…you’ve got a great lineup of bands and it’s just cool to see the community come out and listen to music, grab some local eats and enjoy themselves,” Walsh said.

Multiple musicians took the stage throughout the weekend. Side Hustle and E Boro Bandits rocked the event on Friday, with The Danny White Band, Tommy B & The Deep Blue Sea, 9 South and Shut Up Gus entertaining the audiences on Saturday. Sunday’s day of music featured the Beach Music Studios Rock Band, The Eddie Testa Band and The Pat Roddy Band.

“It has not rained at all during the festival operation hours; we’ve had every band perform,” Walsh said Sunday. “This is a nice kickoff to summer.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.