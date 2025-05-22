SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The application for the addition of a drive-thru at the existing Dunkin’ at the corner of Route 71 and Jersey Avenue again was carried, to June 18, by the Land Use Board, after the attorney for a neighboring objector said the plan lacked a design waiver for addressing a required buffer area.

Timothy B. Middleton, the attorney representing Jersey Avenue residents Ralph and Millie Citarella who neighbor the Dunkin’ property, said he realized ahead of the May 14 meeting that the proposed plan did not feature a required design standard. The proposed drive-thru plans include a buffer area of approximately 10 feet, while 30 feet is required, Middleton said.

The newfound flaw in the application, revealed eight months into the applications hearing, was submitted as evidence to the board at Wednesday’s meeting and led the attorney for the applicant, Keith Henderson, to seek to have the meeting carried to a later date so the attorney and applicants could respond to the claim.

Middleton cited the board’s decision in 2009 to reject the application seeking a drive-thru at the same Dunkin’ location. According to Middleton, part of the denial of the 2009 application was based upon the inadequacy of the buffer area, which Middleton said is a recurring issue with the current application in front of the Land Use Board.

“It became absolutely clear to me that there is a substantial procedural defect here,” Middleton said.

In addition to the lack of a design waiver for the buffer area, Middleton said, there is a jurisdictional issue, citing inadequate notice in the application.

In response to Middleton’s claim of the jurisdictional issue and lack of design waiver, Henderson said, “I think he’s told his story. I think we have a right to respond to that and we just want that right at the convenience of the board.”

Land Use Board attorney Mark Kitrick explained that the argument of the jurisdictional and design waiver needs to be reviewed by himself and Henderson — resulting in the carrying of the application to the next meeting.

“From my point of view this appears to be a perfect example of how the can has been kicked down the road, not by this board but by the objectors,” Henderson said.

The submission of the new evidence resulted in the carrying of the application in order to allow the applicant and board to properly address and respond to the design standard, Kitrick said.

The meeting continued since two professionals were present at the meeting and called to provide witness testimony by Middleton.

The board heard witness testimony from traffic engineer Lee D. Klein and planner Peter Steck, who was questioned by Middleton regarding the required buffer zone, impact on traffic and impact on the neighborhood.

The application will be heard next at the June 18 meeting at 7 p.m. of the Spring Lake Heights Land Use Board. Steck is slated to be cross-examined by the applicant’s attorney at the next meeting.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

