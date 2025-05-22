BELMAR — In another move toward meeting state affordable housing obligations, the Belmar Planning Board approved a resolution adopting an updated third round Housing Element and Fair Share plan Monday night. According to borough officials, the adoption of this, once approved by court, brings the borough into compliance for the third round of state affordable housing requirements.

“Municipalities are required to include a housing element in their master plan pursuant to the New Jersey Municipal Land Use Law and the Fair Housing Act,” borough planner Christine Bell said. “We’ve been talking a lot about housing here recently, but this brings Belmar into compliance with the (affordable) housing round that goes through the beginning of 2025.”

“So we’re a little bit late, but we’re getting things done,” she said.

The planning board resolution comes as part of the settlement and resolution of the borough’s declaratory judgment (DJ) action, in which a resolution to approve and submit to the state Superior Court a settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center was unanimously passed at the council’s May 13 meeting.

The planning board resolution states that, as part of the settlement and resolution of the DJ action, the borough’s planning consultant, Leon S. Avakian Inc., prepared a Housing Element and Fair Share Plan (HEFSP), dated April 2025, which identifies “specific sites and mechanisms to address the borough’s housing obligations that present a realistic opportunity for the development of housing affordable to very low, low and moderate income households.”

“The planning board has determined that the HEFSP is consistent with the goals and objectives of the borough’s current master plan, and that adoption and implementation of the HEFSP is in the public interest and will protect the public’s health and safety and promote the general welfare,” the resolution states.

Frances McManimon, the borough’s redevelopment attorney, said that while the borough has approved the settlement agreement, the court will review all the settlement agreements and the HEFSP in a fairness and compliance hearing for the DJ action on June 27.



[more_CS]

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.