Grab your sunscreen and beach towel. Here’s all the details you need to enjoy a day of fun in the sun at area beaches.

ASBURY PARK

Beach passes (badges or wristbands) are required to access Asbury Park beaches from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend as follows: Weekends and holidays only, from Saturday, May 24, through Sunday, June 15; and every day, from June 16 through Sept. 1.

Daily rates: Monday to Friday $7; Weekends and holidays $10.

Seasonal rates: Adults $70; Seniors (62-plus with valid ID) $20; Teens (13 to 17) $20.

Kids 12 and under (adult supervision required), active military personnel and their dependents, and retired, disabled and/or non-active veterans are free.

Beach passes will not be required to access the beach as of Tuesday, Sept. 2. After Labor Day, lifeguards will not be on duty and swimming is prohibited.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA

Beach badges are required in the summer months from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting June 16, followed by 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays starting Memorial Day.

Daily rate: One-day wristband $13.

Seasonal rates: Adults $110; Senior (65+ with proof of age) $65; Young Adult (ages 12 to 18) $65.

Kids ages 11 and under, as well as active military and their dependents, are free.

While beaches are open year-round, lifeguards are onsite weekends beginning Memorial Day Weekend, then are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day from June 14 through Labor Day.

BAY HEAD

Beaches in Bay Head are operated by the Bay Head Improvement Association (BHIA). Badges are required from June 14 through Labor Day.

Daily rate: $14.

Seasonal rates: Half Season $60;

Full Season $110.

Children under age 12 are free.

BELMAR

Beach badges are required in season and lifeguards are only present during the beach season. Badges are required on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) beginning May 23 (including Memorial Day), then every day beginning June 16 through Sept. 1. Badges must be worn during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Daily rate: $12.

Seasonal rates: Adult $80; Seniors and disabled (65-plus with valid ID) $32.

Kids 13 and under, veterans, active military and Gold Star Families are free.

Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

BRADLEY BEACH

Beach season for Bradley Beach begins weekends starting May 24 and seven day a week from June 16 to Labor Day Weekend.

Daily rate: $13 (age 13 and over).

Weekly rate: $45.

Seasonal rate: Adult (16 to 64) $90; Senior (65+) and Junior (13 to 15) $35.

Kids 12 and under are free, as well as active military (includes spouse and dependents) and veterans (valid ID required).

Lifeguards are on duty weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

BRICK TOWNSHIP

Brick Township’s three ocean beaches are staffed with lifeguards on weekends beginning Memorial Day Weekend, then staffed seven days a week from mid-June through Labor Day. Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Daily rate: $10.

Seasonal rate: $45.

Children 12 and under are free. Any person who is 65 or older by Sept. 1, 2025 may receive a free wristband for beach access; each person requesting a wristband must provide valid proof of age. Veterans can obtain a wristband for a daily pass to Brick Township’s beaches by showing a military ID at the beach (limit one wristband per person).

Beach badges are required for access to beaches. Season badges can be purchased at the Recreation Office until June 9 or at Brick Beaches 1 or 3.

ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK

Approximately one mile of beach at Island Beach State Park is designated for ocean swimming and is located in the recreation area, known as Swimming Area 1 and 2. From mid-June through Labor Day, the swimming beach is staffed with lifeguards.

Weekdays for New Jersey residents: $6 per car; nonresidents $12.

Weekends and holidays for New Jersey residents: $10; nonresidents $20.

Swimming is only permitted during the summer months when lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

JENKINSON’S, POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Daily beach badges at Jenkinson’s can be purchased at any open beach gate. No one will be admitted to the beach without a daily wristband or season badge once the beach gates are closed for the day.

Daily rates: Weekday Adults (12+) $14; Weekend and Holiday Adults (12+) $15.

Seasonal rates: Full-Season Adult (12+) $130; Full-Season Seniors (65+) $95; Half-Season Adult (12+) $95.

Children 12 and under are free.

Beach badges and wristbands are required for admission to the beach from 8 a.m. until close. During the season, swimming is permitted during the hours lifeguards are on duty from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Swimming is strictly prohibited when lifeguards are not on duty. Use of the beach prior to opening or after close is prohibited, unless specifically authorized by Jenkinson’s.

LAVALLETTE

Beaches officially open June 14 and close Sept. 1. Badges are required during that period. Lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends and holidays until 6 p.m.

Daily rate: $13.

Weekly rate: $40 (Saturday through the following Sunday).

Seasonal rate: Adult $65; Senior (65+) $25.

Children under the age of 12 are free. No charge for veterans of any military service or military service personnel on active duty status (ID required).

LONG BRANCH

Hours of operation for municipal beaches in Long Branch are Sunday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daily rate: Monday through Friday $6; Weekends/Holidays $7; Students aged 14-17 $3 everyday.

Seasonal rates: Adults $70 (ages 18-61); Students $30 (ages 14-17).

Children under the age of 13, seniors ages 62 and older (with valid ID) and disabled individuals are free.

MANASQUAN

Lifeguard hours for Manasquan beaches are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

Daily rates: Adult (12-plus) $12.

Weekly: Adult (12-plus) $50.

Seasonal rates: Adults (17-64) $90; Senior (65+) $35; Juniors (12-16) $45.

Proof of age is required for senior and junior badges. Handicap badges are half-price.

MANTOLOKING

Beach badges are required on Mantoloking beach for persons over 12, from the third Saturday of June to Labor Day of each year, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Daily rate: $13.

Seasonal rate: Purchased before or on Memorial Day $110; purchased after Memorial Day $120; half-season badge $60 (purchased after the first Saturday in August).

Badges may be purchased at the municipal facilities on Downer Avenue.

OCEAN GROVE

Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends only, from Memorial Day Weekend until June 8. Lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily beginning June 14 through Sept. 1

Daily rate: $13.

Seasonal rate: $100; Youth/Senior (12-17 years old, 65+) $52.

Children 11 and under are free.

Daily passes are sold until 4:30 p.m.

POINT PLEASANT

Beach badges in Point Pleasant Borough are for the Maxson Avenue Beach and the River Avenue Beach. Beaches open for the season during the last week of school in June, with hours of operation as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Daily rates: Ages 6 to 59 $20; Seniors (60-plus) $10.

Kids age 5 and under are free. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Swimming is allowed in designated areas only and is prohibited when lifeguards are not present.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH

Maryland Avenue beach opens Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. Early season is weekend only (Saturdays and Sundays) until Saturday of Father’s Day weekend. Its regular season is daily through Labor Day.

Daily rates: Adult $18; Senior (65+) $10.

Children 12 and under (when accompanied by an adult), as well as military and veterans, are free (with ID).

SANDY HOOK

Popular for views of the Manhattan skyline and the occasional sunning seals, a visit to Sandy Hook beaches is always a treasure. Daily parking is $20 per car and seasonal parking is $100.

Beaches and parks on Sandy Hook are free.

SEA GIRT

The Sea Girt beaches are set to open Memorial Day weekend and remain open on weekends only, on the following dates: May 24, 25, 26, 31 and June 1, 7, and 8. Lifeguards will be on duty and badges are required. The beach will open full-time, seven days a week, starting Saturday, June 14.

Daily rate: $11.98 (includes processing fee)

Seasonal rates: Adult $115; Senior badges (65-plus) $70.

Badges are required for beachgoers 12 and older. Active military can present their ID at the beach pavilion and receive a designated military daily badge.

Badges are to be purchased online only at seagirt-nj.gov, and can be picked up at the beach pavilion between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is a convenience fee added to all credit card transactions, about 3% of transaction cost.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS

The Seaside Heights beach stretches between Hiering and Dupont avenues.

Daily rates: Adult (12+) $13.

Weekly rates: $50 (Saturday through Friday of the following week).

Seasonal rates: Adult (12+) $75; Seniors (65+) $15.

Children 11 and under are free. Active and retired military personnel and their dependents are free (must provide valid ID).

For Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, a beach badge/wristband is required to enter or remain on the beach from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beach badge/wristband sales end at 5 p.m. when the cashier booths close.

For Mondays through Thursdays, a beach badge/wristband is required to enter or remain on the beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEASIDE PARK

The bathhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May 1 through June 20, then is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 21 through Sept. 1. Beach badge purchases at designated street locations are available weekends only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 24 through June 22, then open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from June 23 through Sept. 1.

Daily rates: $13.

Weekly rates: $40 (Saturday to Saturday, sold beginning June 21).

Seasonal rates: $65 (Mat 1 through June 14); $70 (June 15 through Labor Day); Senior Badge $20.

Children 11 and under are free. Active and retired military and dependents are free with valid ID. For more info, go to seasideparknj.org.

SEVEN PRESIDENTS OCEANFRONT PARK,

LONG BRANCH

The 2025 beach season for Seven Presidents Beach starts May 24. The beach is open for guarded swimming weekends only (including Memorial Day) from May 24 through June 8, then daily from June 14 through Labor Day. Guarded swimming hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (weather permitting).

Daily rates: Adults (18+) $10; 17 and under free.

Seasonal rates: 17 and under free; 18-64 $75; 65+ $30; Disabled individuals $20.

Military and veterans are free.

SPRING LAKE

Beaches in Spring Lake open for weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, May 24. Beaches are open seven days a week for the same hours starting June 16.

Daily rates: Ages 12 and up $20.

Seasonal rates: Ages 12 and up $110; Senior

(65-plus) $80; late-season beach badge (purchased after Aug. 1) $70.

Kids 11 and under are free.