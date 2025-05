Daisy Russell-Wilson (affectionately known as ‘Little Tick’, ‘Dee-Dee’, and ‘Dais’) passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on May 15, 2025. Born on January 13, 1940, at East Orange General Hospital, she was the daughter of Robert James Keyes and Daisy Carlotta Richardson. Growing up in South Belmar, NJ, at 717 18th Ave, she was