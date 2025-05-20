TOMS RIVER — Christopher Budelman, 37, of Brick Township, has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison on two counts of sexual assault, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer via a press release.

Budelman was previously sentenced to 15 years at the federal level. Both sentences will run concurrently.

Budelman previously pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault and due to the age of one of the victims, one of the sentences will be subject to the terms of No Early Release Act (NERA), meaning he will be required to serve at least 85 percent of that prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.

The sentence to the second victim will run concurrently. Budelman pled guilty to both charges before Judge Palmer on Oct. 4, 2024.

This investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force detected that an individual was uploading images of child sexual abuse material to the internet using the Kik Messenger App.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Kik Messenger user with a Verizon Wireless account as the individual uploading the images of child sexual abuse material; that individual was ultimately identified as Budelman.

On Sept. 27, 2022, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit, New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Budelman’s residence in Brick Township.

As a result, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, including a desktop computer with a hard-drive containing images of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives subsequently learned that Budelman was out of the country; as such, he was charged with possession of child sexual assault material on a warrant, and his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Budelman was taken into custody by Officers from the United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Budelman was extradited to Ocean County, lodged in the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

A full forensic examination of the electronic devices seized by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit – conducted following the execution of the Sept. 27, 2022 search warrant – revealed that Budelman had enticed two minors – one in Colorado and one in Ohio – to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he engaged in acts of sexual self-gratification. Budelman recorded and saved those video chats on his computer.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Budelman was additionally charged with aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, distributing child sexual abuse material, criminal sexual contact and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Also on Dec. 20, 2022, Budelman surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he has been lodged since that date.

On Sept. 7, 2023, Budelman was charged by the United States Attorney’s Office with two counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material arising out of the above-described investigation.

On Oct. 2, 2024, Budelman pled guilty to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material in United States District Court of New Jersey before United States District Court Judge Zahid N. Quraishi.

On April 25, Judge Quraishi sentenced Budelman to 15 years in prison as a result of his previously entered guilty pleas. Budelman’s federal sentence and state prison sentence will run concurrently.

