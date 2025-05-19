MANASQUAN — A Wall man has been arrested in connection with several motor vehicle burglaries from this year and additional burglaries dating back to 2021, the Manasquan Police Department announced on May 19.

Justin Longstreet was arrested on May 13 at his Wall residence by Det. Mark McGowan and Det. Johne Ringo, of the Manasquan Police Department, with assistance from the Wall Township Police Department.

“The Manasquan Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community and will continue to pursue all leads in these ongoing investigations,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the Manasquan Police Department is investigating similar incidents from 2021, 2023 and 2025 with the goal of determining Longstreet’s involvement in those cases.

Despite the charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

