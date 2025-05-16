LAVALLETTE — Lavallette School District Superintendent Lisa Gleason presented the district’s annual “state of the district” report at the May 1 board of education meeting.

Two years after the original implementation of the district’s new strategic plan and mission statement in February 2023, Superintendent Gleason explained the status of each of the four action items in the strategic plan, which is in effect until 2027. The four overarching goals which were laid in the strategic plan are: student success, community engagement, communications and facility improvements.

Gleason said that the progress on the goals places the district in “really good shape.”

“It’s been two years since the board adopted the five-year strategic plan…the board and approximately 50 community members, including staff and parents, were involved in the process,” she said. “There are a total of 30 activities for each of those four goal areas, and we aspire to accomplish them by June of 2027. At the end of year two, we’re in an excellent position to accomplish these goals on deadline, if not before.”

The superintendent said that the first and most extensive goal, student success, includes activities and programs focused on achievement and fostering a positive academic environment.

“Our student success goal area included 15 very rigorous activities to accomplish to support increased student excellence and achievement through academic curriculum, social-emotional learning and professional development,” said Gleason. “In year two of the strategic plan, we accomplished yet another three goals activities and moved another two to ‘works in progress.’ ”

The three student success subgoals that were achieved, according to the superintendent, were: researching grant opportunities for positive behavioral outcomes and mental health supports for students and staff, maintaining and enhancing a multi-tiered system of supports for students struggling in instruction and behavior, and implementing teacher recognition programs, such as Teacher of the Year awards.

In the second goal area, community engagement, Gleason said that the district has accomplished five of its six subgoals, with the final one, “Explore strategies to build awareness of the school and to familiarize seasonal, part-time and full-time residents of the educational opportunities,” currently in progress.

