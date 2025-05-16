BAY HEAD — The residents of Bay Head, and those of all towns with train tracks running through them, might have noticed the silence Friday morning as the New Jersey Transit strike began.

This led to the complete suspension of rail services in New Jersey on May 16, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters without a way to get to work.

In the wake of this, striking NJ Transit workers picketed at train stations throughout New Jersey, including a few individuals at Bay Head.

The strike comes after an agreement could not be met on Thursday, May 15. This strike marks the first transit strike in more than 40 years.

In a press release from NJ Transit on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Over the past several weeks and months, we have been working around the clock to avoid this strike and keep NJ Transit operating at full capacity. As always, our single-highest priority has always been to provide the best possible service to our state’s commuters and taxpayers.”

“This strike will upend the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Jerseyans. My message tonight to our locomotive engineers is this: the path to a new contract will be paved at the negotiating table, not the picket line,” said the governor. “Ultimately, it is the people of New Jersey who will suffer because of this strike. I am calling on our locomotive engineers to remain at the negotiating table to reach a fair and affordable deal so we can get the trains moving again as soon as possible and avoid raising costs on riders and taxpayers.”

NJ Transit president and CEO Kris Kolluri said in the press release, “I have always said that any deal we reach would have to be fair to our engineers and fiscally responsible without burdening our riders or the taxpayers of New Jersey. While we, unfortunately, were unable to finalize a deal Thursday night, I am committed, as I have been since my first day on the job in January, to remaining at the bargaining table for as long as it takes to get an agreement finalized. We have an obligation to the hundreds of thousands of NJ Transit customers to work around-the-clock until a deal is reached and rail service can resume for all those who rely on it every day.”

Members of the picket line in Bay Head said they were unable to speak to The Ocean Star, nor did their union representative return any phone calls.

