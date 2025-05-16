BAY HEAD — Road and sewer system improvements were approved at the most recent council meeting.

At the council meeting on May 5, the mayor and council unanimously adopted two ordinances that would allow for road improvements on Twilight Road, Meadow Avenue and Egbert Street, along with various sewer system improvements.

The road improvements are expected to cost $420,000 and will include the curbing, milling, paving, drainage and site preparations.

Another ordinance detailed $50,000 for sewer system improvements. Councilwoman Cornell confirmed that this ordinance is to fund equipment needed for the Strickland Avenue pumping station along with various other repairs.

No members of the public spoke during the public hearings for these ordinances.

The mayor and council also introduced an ordinance highlighting stormwater improvements. The ordinance does not detail what these improvements are, except for the fact they will cost the borough $200,000.

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci confirmed with The Ocean Star these improvements have to deal with a storm drain at Bayberry Lane that runs through a portion of the Bay Head Yacht Club parking lot where the borough has an easement.

“It is starting to deteriorate to the point where it will eventually collapse if we don’t replace it. Previously we repaired the most corroded portion of the pipe and now this ordinance will make sure we have the funds to finish the project at some point soon, depending on our engineer’s final inspections and recommendations,” said Pannucci. “The remaining funds in the ordinance will also help us pay for other unrelated stormwater everyday expenses like replacing grates, manhole covers, small repairs or patches in other areas of town that usually arise through the normal course of time.”

The mayor and council unanimously introduced this ordinance, and a public hearing will be held on Monday, June 2, at 7 p.m. in borough hall, 83 Bridge Ave.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.