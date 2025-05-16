POINT PLEASANT — Next Steps Adult Day program, located in Point Pleasant, will be hosting a fundraising gala this June.

In this event supporting adults with special needs, this event will take place on Saturday, June 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Monmouth Clubhouse, 100 Oval Road in Wall Township. This is the clubhouse of The Monmouth Condominiums.

Attire is semi-formal and tickets cost $125 per person. To make reservations, send cash, check or Venmo @Alyssa_Costa6. Attendees can also call 860-324-2289.

Featured at the event will be cocktails, DJ entertainment, live music, hors d’oeuvres, light dinner, 50/50 and silent auction.

Jen Dyer, executive director of Next Steps, told The Ocean Star, “The funds raised will directly enhance our program serving local adults with special needs and help us purchase transportation to accommodate our growing number of clients. This support allows us to continue providing meaningful, enriching experiences every day.”

There are also several sponsorship opportunities, all of which can be found on their Facebook page.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

