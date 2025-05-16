BAY HEAD — Runners from Bay Head and across the state will be racing to its streets this weekend at the 20th annual Bay Head Memorial 5K.

This event was created by The Kate Shea Foundation, founded by the friends and family of Kate Shea in order to give back to the community she called home most summers. Kate died of leukemia at the age of 25 years.

The May 17 race itself costs $40 per person, or $35 if residents are registering as a team, with the race officially kicking off at 8:30 a.m. Sign-ins will be at 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Bay Head Firehouse, 81 Bridge Ave.

Participants will gather at the firehouse and be escorted to the starting line at East Avenue and Karge Street by 8:10 a.m. The course will proceed south on East Avenue, with the first mile marker between Strickland and Mathis Streets. Racers will then continue and make a right onto Lyman Street, cross Route 35 and make a right onto Barnegat Lane, hitting the second mile marker just north of Bergen Avenue. Racers will then follow Barnegat Lane as it turns into Clayton Avenue, which ends and turns into Lake Avenue. Racers will then take a left onto Bridge Avenue and turn left into the municipal parking lot for the finish line.

Included with the race is a T-shirt and race bag for all competitors.

An after-party is also scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at Martell’s Tiki Bar, 308 Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. The cost is $60 per person for a single ticket, or $90 per person in a team. Included with the ticket is an open bar and beach BBQ.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.