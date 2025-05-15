WALL TOWNSHIP — New Horizons in Autism, a nonprofit organization, partnered with local Keller Williams Realty branches this week to spruce up a home for autistic adults in Wall.

Shawn Wray, real estate agent at the Spring Lake branch of Keller Williams, spoke to The Coast Star on the nature of the event, which the real estate company chose as their “RED Day” volunteering project. The company designates the second Thursday in May as a day of service known as RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize and Donate.

“Every year and company-wide, Keller Williams puts down our computers and picks up our shovels and paintbrushes,” Wray said. “This year, we are helping New Horizons in Autism and this group home. There are young adults with autism living in the home, and today we are doing some major work.”

Volunteers from New Horizons worked with Keller Williams volunteers from the Spring Lake, Avon and East Monmouth branches to complete gardening upgrades, paint floors, repair outdoor railings, pressure wash a back deck, fix indoor banisters, repair bathrooms and more to create a comforting environment for the men who reside in the home.

“We are also making individual cornhole boards for the guys, too, that are personalized to each of them,” Wray said. “One is Dr. Seuss-themed, another is football-themed, a Wheel of Fortune one and Mr. Bean. They have a huge yard, so it’ll be a nice thing for them to be able to have in the backyard and play together.”

A volleyball net was also added to the yard, while a grant from Home Depot provided a picnic table and chairs, wood to repair the deck, a barbecue grill, paint supplies and a few staff members to help with the day’s varying projects.

Wray spoke to The Coast Star on why Keller Williams chose New Horizons to partner with for this year’s Red Day.

“For the last two years, we focused on the Boys and Girls Club in Red Bank, but this year we wanted to bring it a little closer to home,” Wray said. “It was presented to us that they needed some help here, and since the home is literally right down the street from us, we decided it was a great fit.”

Cynthia Espinosa, associate executive director at New Horizons for Autism, spoke on the volunteer efforts for the Wall home.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.





