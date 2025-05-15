BRIELLE — Over 100 people were on hand to honor Kathy Penna, who is a resident, former chamber president and owner of Brielle Cyclery, as the Pride of Brielle on May 7 at the Manasquan River Golf Club.

Penna told The Coast Star, “I don’t like being the center of attention, but it felt amazing and all of my friends were there and people from the community were there and it felt so warm and loving.”

Brielle Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Naughton said, “Honoring Kathy was a huge honor for me personally, as she is a friend and for the entire chamber. Kathy is more than just a business owner, she is a lifelong resident, a mother, a grandmother and a woman who embodies citizenship. She has dedicated her life to the betterment of the Brielle community.”

Penna said that one of her favorite moments, when her sons James and Wesley gave speeches honoring her, brought her to happy tears.

Penna thanked the Brielle Chamber of Commerce for making the evening possible. She also thanked the Manasquan River Golf Club for the venue, Mayor Frank Garruzzo for a proclamation and more.

“Brielle is full of ordinary citizens who do extraordinary things behind the scenes to make the town a beautiful place to live,” Naughton said. “We believe it is important to recognize one of these people every year as a gentle reminder to our residents that these things do not happen on their own.”

“We take care to honor those who have committed their time and energy over a long period of time. We had many deserving nominees this year and the committee always has its work cut out for them. We will continue this event as long as there are deserving residents,” Naughton continued.

According to Naughton, her favorite part of the Pride of Brielle event is to see the joy on the face of the recipient.

“It is quite something to be in a room full of people who are only there to honor you. Many people showed up from far away to honor Kathy. The mayor, two former chamber presidents and two of her sons spoke on Kathy’s behalf and it is always special to watch the honoree’s face while her loved ones tell the room how exceptional she is,” said Naughton.

During the ceremony, Mayor Garruzzo declared May 7 Kathy Penna day and her children spoke of the woman who raised them to become the men they are today.

Georgianna Syby, a board member of the chamber and a friend of Penna said, “As a friend of Kathy’s and a close friend of her son James, I am extremely proud that she accepted this award. She is truly deserving of all of the accolades. Kathy is a leader who contributes so much to the community of Brielle. I could not be happier that she is the 2025 Pride of Brielle.”

According to the chamber, Penna continues to be an active member of the chamber of commerce and, according to her children, she will never retire from Brielle Cyclery.

The chamber stated that in 1970, less than 4% of all businesses were owned by women and that today, over 35% of all businesses are owned by women and Penna owns three more shops.

