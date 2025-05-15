LAKE COMO — The borough council, at its May 6 meeting, introduced two ordinances for various road improvements in town, for Fernwood Road, Briarwood Terrace and Pine Terrace, and Walling Avenue, Belmont Avenue and Melrose Avenue.

The first ordinance appropriates $660,000, to be funded by a grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s (NJDOT) Local Transportation Project Fund.

According to the ordinance, the project is set to consist of various improvements to Fernwood Road, Briarwood Terrace and Pine Terrace including, but not limited to, “milling, paving, resurfacing and reconstruction of roadways, drainage improvements, roadway painting and striping, the repairing and/or removal and installation of sidewalks, driveway aprons, curbing, retaining walls and curb ramps, guardrails, road shoulders, gutters, storm drains and concrete improvements, and all other related improvements.”

The second ordinance appropriates $225,000, including a NJDOT Fiscal Year 2025 Municipal Aid Program grant in the amount of $190,274, and authorizes the issuance of $34,726 in bonds or notes.

According to the ordinance, the project is set to consist of various improvements and repairs to roads throughout the borough, including but not limited to, “portions or entire lengths of Walling Avenue, Belmont Avenue and Melrose Avenue,” including, but not limited to, “milling, paving, resurfacing and reconstruction of roadways, drainage improvements, roadway painting and striping, the repairing and/or removal and installation of sidewalks, driveway aprons, curbing, retaining walls and curb ramps, guardrails, road shoulders, gutters, storm drains and concrete improvements.”

Borough Administrator Andrew Huisman reported that the first project, for Fernwood Road, Briarwood Terrace and Pine Terrace, is expected to begin in October. The second project, for Walling Avenue, Belmont Avenue and Melrose Avenue, is expected to begin next spring.

Public hearings and final votes on the ordinances are expected to take place at the council’s next meeting.

