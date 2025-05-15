FREEHOLD – A former attorney and resident of Spring Lake Heights has been criminally charged with misappropriating more than $130,000 from the estate of a deceased client over the course of nearly seven years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday in a press release.

Kathleen M. Cehelsky, 60, of Spring Lake Heights, is charged with second-degree Misapplication of Entrusted Property, fourth-degree False Uttering and fourth-degree Forgery, as per the release.

An investigation by the MCPO Financial Crimes & Special Prosecutions Unit was initiated last May, following the receipt of information from the New Jersey Office of Attorney Ethics, which had conducted a preliminary investigation of its own that resulted in Cehelsky being disbarred. The MCPO investigation revealed that shortly following the death of her client in 2014 and continuing into 2021, Cehelsky at various times illegally transferred sums of money ranging from several thousand dollars to more than $56,000 from the client’s estate fund into personal accounts she controlled, with the total amount of the misappropriated funds being more than $130,000, as per the release.

In doing so, she kept 10 rightful beneficiaries of the funds from receiving their inheritance; none had granted Cehelsky permission to withdraw any money. The investigation further revealed that after making the transfers, she altered her bank statements to conceal the misappropriation of funds, according to the release.

Cehelsky has since returned approximately two-thirds of the funds to the estate fund. She was served the charges against her earlier this week and released on her own recognizance pending a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court that has been tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, as per the release.

Cehelsky was recommended by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to be disbarred in April of 2024, after being suspended from the practice of law in November of 2023, according to a Supreme Court of NJ filing from April 2024. Cehelsky was admitted to the New Jersey Bar in 1989.

This case is being prosecuted by MCPO Assistant Prosecutor Michael Costanzo. Cehelsky is being represented by Raymond S. Londa, Esq., with an office in Elizabeth, according to the release.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.