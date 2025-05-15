SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The mayor and borough council met last week and introduced an ordinance amendment to clarify regulations on dogs in municipal parks.

The following has been clarified in the existing “Parks and Community Center” section of the borough’s ordinances: “A person walking a dog within a municipal park or property owned by the Borough of Spring Lake Heights is subject to the conduct requirements in Ordinance 5-2.”

Conduct requirements referenced in the amended ordinance, include no dogs running at large without a leash; barking and crying dogs who do so habitually and disturb public peace are prohibited; dogs may not soil, defile or defecate on any common public area or property; no more than three dogs of licensed age may be kept by a residential property or business, and dogs may not do any damage to any lawn, shrubbery, flowers or property.

Failure to abide by conduct requirements is subject to a minimum fine of $200 for each violation.

The walking of dogs would now be specifically prohibited on the properties of Veterans Tribute Park and the Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center through the amended ordinance.

The amended ordinance now clearly states that prohibitions in the dog control section of the borough’s ordinance “shall not apply to the walking of service dogs or emotional support animals required by and accompanying its owner consistent with the conduct requirements…”

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the next borough council meeting on May 19 at 7 p.m.

New Cingular Wireless ordinance

The council introduced an ordinance to authorize a lease agreement, consistent with a previous bid award from 2024, with New Cingular Wireless for the company’s use of the telecommunications tower and facilities at 525 Old Mill Road.

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the next borough council meeting on May 19 at 7 p.m.

