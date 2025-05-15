AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The borough adopted its 2025 to 2026 municipal budget, totaling $6.6 million dollars, at Monday night’s board of commissioners meeting.

The general fund appropriations are $6,659,519.15.

Also making up part of the budget are the water-sewer utilities in the amount of $1,635,000, and the beach utility budget totaling $2,435,873. The municipal library tax is $599,992.74.

“The beach and water utility budgets have no effect on the municipal tax rate,” said John Antonides, borough chief financial officer. “Water-sewer budgets are offset by user fees, while the beach budget is offset by beach badge sales.”

This year’s tax rate is .271, a slight increase from last year’s .269, with a total of $3,798,686 raised by property taxes.

The average assessed home value in Avon is $1,317,000. The average home would see a $14.75 increase in the annual municipal tax bill.

Challenges related to the budget include an increase in state health benefits, workers comp insurance, other insurance and pensions.

Borough Auditor Rich Hellenbrecht explained that many other municipalities that he handles have also seen large increases in certain areas, and it’s something that “every town has to adjust their budget more for,” adding that Avon has worked diligently to best mitigate any effects.

Mayor Edward Bonanno said, “With all of the increased costs, and our JIF (Joint Insurance Fund) assessments go up every year…our labor costs, minimum wage. All of the expenses, most routine expenses, everything is going up.”

