BELMAR —St. Rose boys’ basketball coach Brian Lynch will be leaving the Purple Roses to take the head coaching position at Christian Brothers Academy.

CBA announced the hire on social media on Monday and St. Rose posted a notice to hire a head varsity basketball coach on Tuesday.

Lynch, who is a Belmar resident, takes over for Geoff Billet, who was a teammate of Lynch at CBA.

Lynch coached four seasons for the Purple Roses, leading the team to back-to-back Shore Conference Tournament titles and a Non-Public B state title in 2024.

The Purple Roses advanced to the Non-Public B title three years in a row under Lynch, losing to Roselle Catholic this season and in 2023.

Lynch put together a four-year record of 88-26 in his four years with St. Rose after the program went 36-49 in the previous four years before Lynch arrived.

The team rose to another level with the arrival of Matt and Jayden Hodge from Belgium, sons of Odell Hodge, a friend and former teammate who played with Lynch professionally in Belgium.

Matt Hodge graduated in 2024 and is now at Villanova in Pennsylvania and Jayden, who will be a senior next season, announced he was transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida last week.

“It is an exciting time for me to explore an opportunity at my old high school,’’ said Lynch. “My roots are deep there from my father and my brothers. This was a very personal decision to come coach at CBA. It is a really special place to me.

He continued, “There is nothing St. Rose did that I didn’t love. My connections are deep and strong at CBA and I could not pass it down.’’