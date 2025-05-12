POINT PLEASANT — A several hour standoff resulted in one individual being arrested on River Avenue in Point Pleasant last week.

Early in the morning of Friday, May 9, officers from the Point Pleasant Police Department assisted the Howell Township Police Department in executing an arrest warrant at a residence on the 1100 block of River Avenue.

The subject of the warrant, later identified as Nicholas Soukas, barricaded himself inside the residence upon police arrival and was observed to be armed with a knife.

According to a press release from the Point Pleasant police, Initial efforts to communicate with Soukas were limited to verbal contact from outside the residence. For the safety of nearby residents, additional officers responded to the area and traffic was temporarily detoured.

The Ocean County Regional SWAT Team was then deployed to the scene and began negotiations in an attempt to have Soukas peacefully surrender and relinquish the weapon.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiation, SWAT officers utilized an explosive breaching device to enter the residence. The subject continued to remain armed and noncompliant, according to the police.

A conducted energy device, also known as a taser, was deployed on Soukas, allowing officers to safely take him into custody without further incident.

The subject was transported to a nearby medical facility for evaluation, and custody was transferred to the Howell Township Police Department.

“The Point Pleasant Police Department would like to thank our residents for their patience and cooperation during this prolonged incident. We understand the disruption caused by loud announcements and explosive breaching devices during the late night and early morning hours, and we appreciate the community’s understanding as officers worked to bring the situation to a safe resolution,” the press release further states.

