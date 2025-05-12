BELMAR — Memorial Field was home to a blast from the past, when the Monmouth Furnace took on the Hoboken 9 in an old-time baseball game played by 1864 rules.

The rules from 1864 differ from modern baseball including no gloves being used, the bounce out being in effect and the pitcher throwing underhand.

Russ McIver, captain and founder of the Monmouth Furnace, told The Coast Star, “We play baseball by 1864 rules and there are about 30 teams in the Northeast that play by these rules.”

According to McIver, in addition to the 30 teams along the Northeast, there are others that play with the same rules across the country.

On the team name for the Monmouth Furnace, McIver said, “One of the teams that played down here was the Brooklyn Bridegrooms, who would later become the Brooklyn Dodgers, came to Allaire to play and Allaire has the furnace.”

“The first game by what we might consider close to modern rules was played in Hoboken and that’s their thing,” said McIver on the team name of the Hoboken 9.

During the game, spectators could notice differences such as the home plate being round, pitching being underhand from 45 feet between two 12 foot lines three feet apart, the umpire standing to the side of the batter and not directly behind home plate.

