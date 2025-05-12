BELMAR — “Progress is going well” with ongoing fuel dock replacement efforts at the Belmar Manutti Marina, Councilman Mark Levis reported at the council’s April 29 meeting, announcing a projected May 14 reopening.

“The dock is there, the electrical workers were down there today (April 29) getting the electric stuff ready for the pumps,” the councilman said.

The project to replace the deteriorating fuel dock in Belmar Manutti Marina, which services the entirety of Shark River, has been an ongoing effort by the borough council since 2023.

Councilman Levis said at the council’s last meeting that the plan is “targeting May 14 to have it open for business – sooner if the weather’s good – but May 14 is sort of our target date.”

“After that they’re going to start looking at some of the repairs on H Dock, that’s in pretty bad shape, so we can get that cleared and approved,” the councilman said.

MARINA FEES AMENDED

The borough council also adopted a resolution under the consent agenda amending marina fees at the Belmar Marina for 2025.

Councilman Levis said that “we’re not changing any of the rates, we’re just taking some of the as-is slips off of those discounted rates because now we’ve fixed the pilings, we don’t have to charge a discounted rate for those anymore.”

Slips C-18 and C-19 were removed from the “55% of the normal rate of the slip” rate section of the fees resolution.

“We should be looking in good shape now with the marina,” Councilman Levis said.

