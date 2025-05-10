TOMS RIVER — A Jackson man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Adams Avenue in Toms River on May 9, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Steven McNeill, 32, of Jackson Township, was charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, being a certain person not to possess a weapon and eluding.

On May 9, at approximately 7:20 a.m. Officers from the Toms River Township Police Department

responded to a 911 call in reference to a report of an altercation at a residence on Adams Avenue.

The call was made by an off-duty Seaside Park Class II Police Officer who was leaving a nearby convenience store.

Responding Officers discovered a male victim, later identified as Raniek Mendez, 34, of Brick Township, with a stab wound to his chest. Mr. Mendez was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Continuing investigation revealed that a second victim, later identified as Roderick Seward, 30, of Toms River, was also stabbed at the Adams Avenue residence. Seward was transported to Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township by a family member for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that on that same date at approximately 5:50 a.m., Toms River Township Police Officers responded to the same Adams Avenue residence in response to a 911 call.

Responding Officers learned that McNeill and Seward had been involved in an altercation at the residence. McNeill left the residence, and responding officers cleared the scene.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, led to the identification of a vehicle that fled the scene of the stabbings.

Officers from the Toms River Police Department discovered the vehicle traveling in Jackson Township. Officers attempted to effectuate a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle, which initially refused to abide by the commands of law enforcement.

The driver of that vehicle – later identified as McNeill – ultimately brought the vehicle to a stop; McNeill was thereafter taken into custody without incident.

Continuing investigation revealed that McNeill was the individual responsible for Mendez’s death, as well as the stabbing of Seward. McNeill was charged accordingly, and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

While executing a court-authorized search warrant at the Adams Avenue residence, detectives located a back pack belonging to Seward. During a subsequent search of the backpack, detectives seized an amount of cocaine. As a result Seward was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of cocaine with Intent to distribute and possession of cocaine. Seward was served with the charges via summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

“I would add that we have recovered a shell casing from the scene and have a witness report of hearing a single gunshot, but we have not recovered a weapon at this point in time. This investigation remains active and ongoing,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

