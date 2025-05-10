TOMS RIVER — Dennis Hubert, 42, of Brick Township, pled guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material, announced the Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer via a press release.

At the time of his sentencing, the state will be seeking a term of five years in New Jersey State Prison.

This investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The ICAC Task Force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was sending/receiving images of Child Sexual Abuse Material from the internet.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location from which the individual was accessing images of Child Sexual Abuse Material from the internet. That individual was ultimately identified as Hubert.

On Oct. 24, 2024, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Hubert’s residence.

An initial forensic examination of Hubert’s electronic devices led to the discovery of several items of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Hubert was taken into custody at his residence; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail. He is currently lodged in New Jersey State Prison for a violation of his parole in an unrelated case.

