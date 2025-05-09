POINT PLEASANT — Hear ye, hear ye; the Point Pleasant Borough High Royal Gala welcomed all kings and queens to Crystal Point Wednesday evening.

This event was the special needs prom, an annual tradition giving the special needs students of the district a night all their own. Surrounded by student and staff volunteers, the special education students are treated like royalty all evening.

Anne Gearing, special education teacher, said to the crowd of students and staff, “From the bottom of my heart and the top of my tiara — thank you.”

Over 25 students with special needs were treated like true royalty all evening, thanks to a team of over 75 student volunteers and 30 dedicated staff members who gave their time, love and energy to help make this evening magical.

The whole hall of Crystal Point was donated to the event, along with the servers and the food as well. Also on hand were photo booths, a DJ keeping the music pumping all evening and plenty of fun and games for all students to take part in.

“A very special shout-out and deepest gratitude to Bob Truesdale for so generously donating the majestic Crystal Point venue. The food was delicious, the atmosphere enchanting and the servers were incredibly kind and attentive. Your gift made a dream come true for so many,” said Gearing.

She further said, “To our generous community-our families, friends, the Point Pleasant Elks and the phenomenal staff at Crystal Point-thank you for your unwavering support and warm hearts.”

