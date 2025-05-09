POINT PLEASANT — The Rotary Club of Point Pleasant Boro is hosting its Annual Father’s Day 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, June 14.

The race will be held at Community Park on the corner of Bridge Avenue and Beaver Dam Road in Point Pleasant. Online registration is available on the Rotary’s website at ptbororotary.com.

The registration fee for the fun run is $20 and is open through June 13. There will be limited onsite registration on the day of the race beginning at 6 a.m. Registration for the 5K is $30 through June 13 and $35 the morning of the race.

Bib and T-shirt pick up will be on Friday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 706 River Ave.

Awards are given to the top first, second and third male and female overall finishers and the top three male and female finishers in each age group. A $100 Gift Card will be awarded for first place male and first place female runners from Miles Ahead Sports and first and second place runners receive a $50 gift card from B2 Bistro.

The course is certified, flat and fast and has not changed since the initial run in 2008. Electronic timing will be provided by South Jersey Race Timing, LLC to ensure that our participants get expedited results. Post-race refreshments will be on hand.

“Whether you participate as a runner or sponsor, you will play a part in raising funds for various Rotary charities. We support local community-based organizations and veteran projects,” said Bernadette Antonelli, of the Rotary.

