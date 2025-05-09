BAY HEAD — A symphony of ivory and strings graced the ears of Bay Head residents over the weekend when the Bay Head Chapel hosted its final concert of the season.

Another packed house of residents filed into the chapel to see five musicians perform on stringed instruments and the piano.

The musicians were Hungarian-born violinist Bela Horvath, Korean-American violinist/violist Ye-jin Han, Chilean-American violist Daniel Lamas, pioneering cellist, chamber musician and educator Jacqueline Choi and Bay Head’s own pianist, Stephanie O’Donnell, who is also a trustee of the church.

Bobby O’Donnell, another trustee of the church and Stephanie’s husband, said, “We had internationally acclaimed musicians perform today in Bay Head. This isn’t Philadelphia, New York or Vienna; this is Bay Head. We had some amazing talent to play for the community and anyone else who wanted to hear some incredible classical music.”

“This is all about bringing good music to the community,” said Stephanie O’Donnell. “We are trying to bring all the best artists out there, here.”

Stephanie O’Donnell and Horvath have a mutual friend, who was unable to participate, but luckily he put them in contact with each other, and thus the final concert for the season was born.

“Bay Head is a hidden gem and the performers love coming here,” said Stephanie O’Donnell. “We have excellent acoustics in this beautiful chapel and a wonderful piano. The show was absolutely fantastic and everyone was so receptive about it. Everyone is already asking about the next concert series.”

Mayor Bill Curtis, who attended the performance, told The Ocean Star, “This is a vibrant show. It is an incredible way to bring classical music to life and we are so happy to be able to put it on for the people.”

