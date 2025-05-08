BRIELLE — Brielle Elementary School celebrated Earth Week from April 28 to May 2, which culminated in fourth-grade students planting a cherry tree for Arbor Day.

Throughout the week, students participated in themed days such as Meatless Monday and students from kindergarten through third grade learned about the connection between people and nature through reading Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.”

During the week, students in all grades were encouraged to compost in the cafeteria.

Sara Bender of the Brielle Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) said, “The fourth-graders came out and planted a cherry tree, which has become a tradition now for the school, and sang a very sweet song.”

According to Bender, having a week like this is important, so that students can learn about and focus on Earth.

“We hope that they will walk away and think about it throughout the year, but to really be intentional about having the lessons built on ways that they as individuals and individuals within a community can make an impact that cascades up,” said Bender.

After being read to and hearing the story of “The Lorax,” students in grades kindergarten through third grade were sent home with packets that were developed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Star.

The event was put on by the PTO and was an entirely volunteer-run event.

