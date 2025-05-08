MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Board of Education adopted the budget for the 2025 to 2026 school year, totaling approximately $38.3 million, at its monthly meeting on May 6.

The budget’s appropriations total is $38,294,245, which represents a 2.63% increase over last year’s budget.

Homeowners in Manasquan can expect to pay roughly 95 cents for every $100 of assessed property value. The local tax rate is estimated to increase by 2.76% in the 2025 fiscal year over 2024. The budget’s school tax levy totals $19,751,258. This translates to an increase of $264,879 in the tax levy, from approximately $19.49 million last year.

A home assessed at the borough average of $661,863 would pay $26 more in municipal purpose taxes in 2025 than 2024, with a bill totaling $6,288 per year.

The budget includes the adjustment for increased costs of health benefits in the amount of $176,117, with additional funds being used to pay for additional increases in health benefit premiums.

Some new programs and upgrades provided for in this year’s budget include piloting International Baccalaureate courses at Manasquan High School, continuation of the district’s one-to-one student technology initiative, and demolition, asbestos abatement and carpet replacement in the district.

