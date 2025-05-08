Vinyl, the greatest comeback since… ever! Its popularity among young people followed the emergence of rock’n’roll in the 1950s and lasted until the end of the ‘80s, when CDs started replacing them as the primary recording format. People started getting rid of their record collections and record stores began disappearing. CDs were soon replaced by MP3 players, which were soon replaced by streaming services. But these days, there seems to be a vinyl revival revolution. According to the Record Industry Association of America, 2024 was marked by the highest record sales in 40 years. Physical music recordings are becoming valued commodities again and visiting record stores has become a popular experience.

Whether you’re a new collector or an established autophile, here’s the definitive list of local record stores to check out. Happy hunting!

CLARIZIO MUSIC CENTER

2428 Bridge Ave #101,

Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Clarizo Music Center is a fun spot to pop into if you happen to catch a rainy day on the beach. Boasting two separate storefronts in a strip mall in Point Boro, the record department is just a few doors down from the music center, which offers lessons and sells and repairs instruments. The tiny record shop offers fair prices, great variety, and is full of deals, from dollar records to brand-new vinyl. In fact, the used record section is organized by price instead of alphabetically, with each colored sticker marking a different price. Neatly organized and compact, Clarizio also has CD’s and other music-related items for sale, including posters and knick-knacks. Owner Matt Kindler offers insight on his shop’s success, despite opening right after COVID. “Having the physical media for people to still be able to buy and not stream everything, it’s a big thing,” Kindler said. “Seeing younger people come in and pick up a used record for five bucks… It’s helping to expose the younger generations to this kind of music.” Kindler emphasizes how this impact makes his job “rewarding.”

Open every day except Mondays (subject to change)

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 2 to 7 p.m.

Fridays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more info, call 732-295-6644 or go to

clariziomusic.com

GROOVY GRAVEYARD

658 Cookman Ave,

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Groovy Graveyard can be easy to pass by since it’s located within The Shoppes at the Arcade. This downtown Asbury Park store truly is a hidden gem. Groovy Graveyard doesn’t just feature records, but also a massive amount of other collectibles, placed somewhat haphazardly around the shop. It truly feels like a treasure hunt exploring this tiny, cluttered store. Music is always blaring from a stereo, catching the attention of passers-by and beckoning them through the door. The records are well-organized, making it easy to find your desired artists. Selection is plentiful, particularly in areas of rock, garage, and punk. Groovy Graveyard may not be your typical record store, but it’s a fun one!

Open daily

Mondays through Thursdays: Noon to 5 p.m.

Fridays: Noon to 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 732-877-7024 or go to groovygraveyard.com.

JACK’S MUSIC SHOPPE

30 Broad St,

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Established in 1970, Jack’s continues to be a leading independent music store. Located in the heart of downtown Red Bank, Jack’s grand entrance welcomes you to the bountiful store. As you enter, rows of CDs greet you as music cheerfully plays from the speakers. The aisles are long and chock-full of physical media. New records are toward the front, but the main record collections are along the back wall. Here you can flip peacefully through vinyl, away from the chaos. This is not merely a record store, it is an all-encompassing music shop. So as you scan through records, directly behind is the music section with instruments for sale. Jack’s inventory is so large it needs a second floor. This floor is dedicated to sheet music, other musical instruments, and similar merchandise. In front of the record section is where you can find the new arrivals and friendly employees at the kiosk, always ready to answer questions and point you in the right direction.

Open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays.

Wednesdays through Thursdays, and Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 732-842-0731 or go to Jack’s Music Shoppe on Facebook.

REVILLA GROOVES AND GEARS

126 N Main St,

Milltown, NJ 08850

Revilla Grooves and Gears is located somewhat unexpectedly in the small Middlesex County town of Milltown. For over two decades, Revilla has served the Milltown community with its record collections, fair prices, and live entertainment. Revilla focuses solely on records with only a small CD collection. The store has recently expanded, providing more room for its vinyl collection as well as for selling record players, stereos, and other gear. With a recently installed window, the back room is now a venue for local bands. Revilla is always open to buying your collection, regardless of its size or genre. Revilla is a great spot for people just getting into vinyl and also for lifelong fans.

Open every day

Mondays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 732-447-3149 or go to revillagroovesandgear.com.

SPINA RECORDS

118 Easton Ave,

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Spina Records is a cozy and welcoming store with a charming window display that includes singles dangling from strings, and signs inviting you inside. Located a few blocks from Rutgers University’s College Avenue campus, this shop is an underappreciated gem with a gold mine of records for sale, including new arrivals and sealed LP’s. The building formerly housed an art gallery, with an off-campus apartment rental upstairs. Employees play records as you search through the many crates. Spina has two rooms, the first solely devoted to vinyl. The second features CD’s, posters, knick-knacks, and vintage clothing from Asbury Park’s Shedhead Vintage. Spina Records is a wonderful little shop with lots of variety and a warm, comforting atmosphere for all the good vibes you could desire in a record store.

Open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays

Wednesdays and Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays: Noon to 7 p.m.

For more information, call 732-543-0642 or go to spinarecords.com.

PRINCETON RECORD EXCHANGE

20 South Tulane St,

Princeton, NJ 08542

Located a few blocks from the beautiful Princeton University campus in the downtown area, this 1980 record store has become a landmark business, with an inventory of 100,000 LPs, CDs, and DVDs. New collections are always being brought in and stock rotates constantly so if you find what you’re looking for, grab it, because chances are, it will be taken by your next visit. “PREX,” as it is affectionately called, has an impressive array of vinyl and CDs of every genre, from jazz to rock to classical to global. It certainly is the place to be for music lovers. Longtime employee Ben Chatrer highlighted the sheer vastness of Princeton Record Exchange. “There’s a huge variety of music, just about anything you can imagine,” he said. “We have an enormous amount of records, so people who are into records usually find out about us and spend time here.” Chatrer also explained that the store’s fair prices and bargain section are also a big enticement for customers. “A lot of cheap records,” he emphasized. With its knowledgeable staff and great variety, it’s no wonder Princeton Record Exchange has been named one of the top record stores in the country by USA Today, CNN, and Rolling Stone.

Open every day

Mondays through Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 609-921-0881 or go to prex.com.

RANDY NOW’S MAN CAVE

119 W Ward St,

Hightstown, NJ 08520

For our final destination, Randy Now’s Man Cave is a bit different, compared to the other record stores on this list. Although it features a fairly large record collection, it also features other odd collections, including action figures, vintage music collectibles, hard-to-find snacks and sodas, old magazines, DVDs, and posters. Though small, the store is jam-packed with cool finds. Randy Ellis, known in the local music scene as Randy Now, opened his store later in life and recently expanded into its new location in Hightstown. “I had to reinvent myself,” he explained. “I had about 6,000 records in my basement [with] 45s, CDs. And I said, ‘I’m going to open a record store!’” When asked what the best part of owning a record store is, Now instantly answered, “The people,” adding, “I’m just a people person.” The Man Cave also hosts events for touring and local artists promoting new music or just looking to have some fun. This store is a great spot to discover and is definitely worth the trip! For more information, call 609-424-3766 or go to mancavenj.com.

Open Thursdays through Sundays

Thursday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: Noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 609-424-3766 or go to mancavenj.com.

Record stores like these and more will hopefully remain a permanent part of our society as they bring back a simpler time and introduce generations of people to new music every day. So go and explore your local record stores. Who knows what you might discover!