LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Borough Councilman Robert “Bob” Lamb has died at the age of 66, the Lavallette Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that the Lavallette Police Department announces the death of retired sergeant and Borough of Lavallette Councilman Robert P. “Bob” Lamb,” said the department in a Facebook post around 4 p.m. Monday.

The post detailed the ways in which Councilman Lamb — also a police officer, firefighter and founding member of Lavallette’s police union — left his mark on the Borough of Lavallette.

“Bob dedicated his entire adult life to the people of Lavallette, serving with distinction as a police officer for 26 years, before serving on the borough council for over 20 years,” said the police department. “Bob was also a lifelong member of the Lavallette Volunteer Fire Company #1, and founding member of the Lavallette Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #372.”

“Bob Lamb was a strong advocate and fierce defender of his beloved Lavallette,” it said. “He will be greatly missed.”

The Lavallette Fire Department also mourned the death of Lamb, who was a life member of the volunteer firefighting organization.

“Station 69 regrets the passing of life member and Councilman Robert Lamb,” said the fire department. “Rest in Peace, Bobby, we got it from here. Godspeed.”

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced.

