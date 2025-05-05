WALL TOWNSHIP – A longtime local favorite for those with a green thumb, Barlow’s Flower Farm, located on Sea Girt Ave. in Wall, has announced it will be shutting its doors this fall after 43 years of operation.

Barlow’s posted on its Facebook page last week, confirming speculation that the establishment would close this fall.

“The rumors are true that this will be our last spring operating Barlow Flower Farm on Sea Girt Avenue as we have known it for the past 43 years,” the Barlow family said in the post. “We will be closing the doors at the end of October.”

The announcement garnered over 1,000 likes, and over 300 locals shared their appreciation for the flower farm in comments under the announcement. The family stated that the future plans for the property are not currently known.

“We don’t have all the details about the future of the property at this time,” the Barlow family said. “We will remain open with a full staff and quality Barlow’s-grown plant material through the fall.”

The family also said in the announcement that all gifts cards that are outstanding when the business closes will be compensated.

“Looking forward to having a great season,” the family said in the post. “Thank you for supporting our family’s business for the past four decades.”