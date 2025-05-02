POINT PLEASANT — Hundreds of residents came out to celebrate Earth Day over the weekend at Point Pleasant’s annual celebration.

Despite having to be moved to Sunday due to the rain, residents from all over the borough came out to Riverfront Park to engage with the many organizations, food vendors, music, rides, petting zoos, educational displays and yoga.

Most of the vendors and nonprofit groups hosted information and environmentally friendly products, whether it was giving out native plants to grow in a homeowners yard, or promoting the message of being environmentally conscious.

Music was provided all day by DJ Trish, Red House Music and On Point.

Dennis Blazak, chairman of the Point Pleasant Borough Environmental Commission, told The Ocean Star this was the 26th annual event ,with this year’s theme being “Think Globally, Act Locally.”

He said, “We want to talk about things that you can do in your own yard that can improve your environment.” He referenced how the borough mayor and council were giving away samples of native plants and pollinators, such as goldenrod and milkweed. These key species are excellent sources of food for insects, butterflies and other animals, especially early in the spring.

“We really care about the environment,” said Blazak. “We care about being stewards of the natural resources that were entrusted to us here in Point Pleasant Borough.”

