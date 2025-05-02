BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council introduced a bond ordinance for phase one of the construction of a new building and garage for the department of public works at its April 22 council meeting.

The bond ordinance for phase one would appropriate $2,200,000 and authorized the issuance of $2,090,000 in bonds or notes to finance part of the cost. The bond ordinance has a down payment of $110,000, which is available to be used for the project.

Councilwoman Melissa Travers said, “This is year one of the DPW site renovation, which has been recommended by the council’s public works committee. This is a multi-year project that will be funded through a separate bond ordinance.”

According to the councilwoman, the DPW site renovation total for year one will be $2.2 million. The DPW is located at 836 Ridge Road.

“In this year we will be replacing all fuel tanks, doing the site work and designing the building. Future improvements include renovations to the building and vehicle maintenance garage as well as incorporating space for the township’s buildings and grounds crew and construction of a truck wash,” said the councilwoman.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.