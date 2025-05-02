POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Boro Band Boosters hosted a clothing drive on Tuesday, April 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 30, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Boosters collected new or gently used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing including coats, shoes, purses, belts, bed and bath linens, jewelry, hats, backpacks and stuffed animals. They also accepted bicycles and baby strollers.

Residents were to drop these items off at Point Pleasant Borough High School in front of the auditorium doors, as students from the band and color guard would take all the clothes right from the donators cars to the massive Band Booster trailer.

During these two days, members of the band, both parents and students, stood ready to collect clothes from residents of the borough. With curbside pickup available, most residents did not even have to get out of their cars to donate clothes.

Janet Sullivan, of the band boosters, “The band boosters run this drive as a fundraiser to not only in support of local communities, but also the students. Students and their families give their time during the event as they collect items to benefit the fundraiser.”

Liam Hulse, senior, told The Ocean Star, “It is really important to give back to the community. They give us so much, and we are happy to give it back. It is important to help everybody.”

Another student, junior Jeana Sullivan, said, “This is very important. Marching band is all about working together and being a community. Giving back to the community is what marching band is all about.”

All clothing collected is distributed to local thrift shops and in areas of need. None of the clothing is shredded, and is instead donated back into the community via thrift stores to people in need, according to Sullivan.

April Hahner, senior and color guard captain, told The Ocean Star, “This event is really important because the community shows us so much love with our music and performances, so it is important we show our appreciation for their love and use our platform for something good.”

