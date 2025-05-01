BELMAR — The Belmar Borough Council, after holding a public hearing at its April 29 meeting, unanimously voted to adopt a resolution amending the introduced 2025 municipal budget. A second hearing on the amended budget and subsequent vote to adopt is scheduled for the council’s next meeting on May 13.

According to Chief Financial Officer Lorraine Carafa, the original 2025 introduced budget, adopted by resolution during the council’s March 25 meeting, was over the 2.5% appropriations cap, which required the borough to amend the introduced budget to be compliant with state statute. The 2025 proposed budget, as amended, “is under the 2.0% Levy CAP utilizing the exceptions permitted by the state pursuant to 2025 budget guidance,” according to her budget presentation.

She said that “we had a little glitch this year,” explaining that “the process is (that) we introduce the budget, we send it off to the state, doing our best to make sure that we are totally in compliance with the state rules and regulations before the budget is introduced. Sometimes, given our best efforts, those things don’t happen.”

By approving the resolution to amend the budget, Carafa said, “that will bring us into compliance with the state rules and regulations, and it gives us a basis for going forward for the final adoption of the amended budget on May 13.”

This is an excerpt of the print article.

