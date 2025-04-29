Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center health and wellness providers, and community and local resource groups from across the counties are holding the Monmouth and Ocean Mental Health Community Fair Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Springwood Park, 126 Atkins Ave., Asbury Park, NJ.

The fair will include mental health associations and providers, general health and wellness, addiction recovery / substance use disorder, and child and adolescent resources and family mental health and geriatric and caregiver mental health information. Giveaways will be available, music and fun included, and food and beverage vendors will be on site.



For more information about Hackensack Meridian Health’s behavioral health services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/en/services/behavioral-health. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.