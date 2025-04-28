LAKE COMO — Hundreds of runners from across the state geared up to run and walk for a great cause at the Jersey Shore Running Club’s annual Spring Break 5K last Saturday in Lake Como.

Despite the somewhat chilly and overcast weather throughout the morning, over 500 runners and walkers gathered at the start line to take off on a three-mile run down Main Street and around the lake, or on a two-mile walk following a similar path.

Since the inception of the Spring Break 5K 20 years ago, the race has supported Team Shamrock, in association with Tunnel to Towers – a nonprofit organization remembering fallen hero Stephen Siller who perished in the September 11th terrorist attacks – focused on honoring veterans, military and first responders, providing housing to Gold Star and fallen first responder families and eradicating veteran homelessness.

“JSRC (Jersey Shore Running Club) is really a charity,” said Race Director Vicki Trerotola. “The majority of our proceeds goes towards our beneficiaries.”

