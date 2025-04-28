POINT PLEASANT BEACH — In the Chamber of Commerce’s first bartending competition, 12 bartenders from Point Beach establishments competed with their best take on three classic cocktails.
Over 200 patrons came out to Boatyard 401 on Sunday afternoon to witness their favorite local bartenders face off in curating a Bloody Mary, a cosmo and an espresso martini. They were judged on taste, style and pace.
For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.
For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.