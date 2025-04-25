LAVALLETTE — The council passed a resolution Monday awarding a $4,528,350 construction contract for a new potable water well in the borough.

The contract was awarded to Lumberton-based Quad Construction Co., and according to Mayor Walter LaCicero, the bid came in at significantly less than the previous round in 2024.

“We’re finally going to award that bid well under what we had originally anticipated, and as you’re aware we’re getting $2.5 million of funding for that,” he said. “It may take 500 days to complete that, so we’re going to go through another summer season; hopefully, everything is going to work out with that.”

“We found the right people to do the job for a million dollars less than the last quotes that we got,” he said.

Additionally, the mayor said, $2.5 million in grants is expected to pay for almost half of the project’s total cost, including a $2.2 million federal grant disbursed by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners in December.

The previous bid to build Well 6 received only one response, which came in at more than $5 million, said Mark Bean, vice president of water and wastewater at Van Cleef Engineering, at an October 2024 council meeting. The bid was rejected by the borough. Well 6 would ostensibly take over the function of Well 3, which has deteriorated to the point that further repairs are not possible.

