WALL TOWNSHIP – The Wall Township Touch-A-Truck event has been postponed from this Saturday to next Saturday, May 3, due to impending inclement weather.

The free Touch-A-Truck event, taking place at Wall Community Park at 1870 Bailey’s Corner Rd., will feature a an assortment of different vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, dump trucks and more who’s volunteers are all fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Children will be able to sit inside the vehicles and behind steering wheels, take photos and explore the various units. Food will be available and a DJ will be present.