POINT PLEASANT — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas this Earth Day as hundreds of Christmas trees will be added to the Slade Dale marsh this weekend.

This Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents and volunteers are invited to join the Littoral Society to place recycled collected Christmas trees in Slade Dale to continue this restoration work and protect this marsh, courtesy of the American Littoral Society.

Slade Dale, located along the north branch of Beaverdam Creek, a tributary of the Metedeconk River, is a 13-acre bird sanctuary that can be accessed via Sea Point Drive off Dorsett Dock Road in Point Pleasant. Historic aerial imagery shows the shoreline has eroded approximately 300 linear feet since 1930, according to the Littoral Society.

The group collects Christmas trees from all around town and places them in breakwater boxes, just off the shoreline of the marsh, to slow the rate of erosion and help build back the shoreline. As these trees break down over the course of the year, they settle and replace shoreline lost to the many years of erosion.

On top of the Christmas trees, the Littoral Society also places stakes made of coir logs, made of coconut fiber logs stuffed with brush. These also act as erosion barriers, along with spartina plants, otherwise known as cordgrass, which are planted along the shoreline.

Residents are encouraged to RSVP at littoralsociety.org/slade-dale-spruce-up.html.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

