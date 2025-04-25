BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council adopted the 2025 municipal budget, which totals $122,711,490, at the April 22 council meeting.

The 2025 municipal budget requires a tax increase of 1.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. The median home in Brick will see a tax bill increase of $47 for the year. The average assessed home in Brick is $305,000.

Under the appropriations portion of the budget, appropriations within CAP for municipal purposes totals $99,476,706, appropriations excluded from CAPS municipal purposes totals $19,727,478 and reserve for uncollected taxes (based on estimated) with 98.75% tax collection totals $3,507,306.

The $122 million budget is higher than the $117 million budget adopted by the council in 2024.

The amount to be raised from taxes for support of the municipal budget totals $86,061,665 and the anticipated revenues other than current property tax totals $36,649,825.

The township council unanimously adopted the budget in a vote of 4-0. Council President Derrick Ambrosino, Councilman Perry Albanese and Councilman Steve Feinman were not in attendance at the meeting.

Mayor Lisa Crate thanked Business Administrator Joanne Bergin and CFO Maureen Laffey-Berg for their work on the budget.

Councilwoman Marianna Pontoriero said, “I want to thank, wholeheartedly, the vast efforts of Maureen Laffey-Berg, as well as Joanne Bergin. I have been reviewing the budgets for our town for over 10 years and I will tell you that it is very similar to your home budget. Every year, expenses go up, every year we have to try to do the same thing that we did, but with less.”

Councilwoman Heather deJong said, “(Maureen Laffey-Berg) makes the budget fiscally responsible every year and she explains it to us very well, so we understand where our money is going. I just want to thank Mo, Ms. Bergin and the mayor for bringing forth a fiscally responsible budget.”

Councilwoman Melissa Travers and Council Vice President Vince Minichino also thanked the CFO, the business administrator and the mayor for their efforts with the budget.

