POINT PLEASANT — The mayor and council have introduced a $26 million municipal budget, seeing a tax increase of $80 for the average household.

At the April 14 council meeting, the Point Pleasant council unanimously introduced a $26,499,400 budget. This will see a municipal tax increase of 3.9%, or $80, for the average assessed home in Point Pleasant of $403,000.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on Monday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in borough hall, 2233 Bridge Ave.

Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci told The Ocean Star, “In all of our years working on municipal budgets, this year was by far the most difficult. Each year brings its own unique challenges, but 2025’s budget was an animal all of its own.” He also stated that these costs go toward police protection, fire, public works and trash collection and will not be diminished in any way.

Pannucci cited a majority of the items that increased this year’s budget were out of the borough’s control. Councilwoman Charlene Archer went into depth about these rising costs.

“There were many difficulties this year that we had to overcome,” said the councilwoman, “like increased pension costs to the state, increased workers compensation costs, increased health care costs as the State Health Plan went up an additional 15% and increased garbage and recycling hauling, all of which is out of local control and dictated by the New Jersey and market rates.”

She said, “There is also a new requirement by the state to appropriate money upgrading no less than 2% of your water system into each year’s water and sewer budget. In the past we would have a long-range plan but then budget appropriately as needed with capital ordinances throughout the year. The state now wants every municipally owned water system to show those appropriations matching our long-range capital plan in each budget which is a major financial strain.”

Mayor Robert Sabosik echoed Councilwoman Archer’s sentiments and said, “We were at the mercy of a lot of outside factors this year, for instance, health insurance, which is contractual.”

He said borough officials “shop around” every year for cheaper plans, and this year, the best-suited plan was the State Health Benefit Plan, despite the increase.

“The state decided to raise the rates an additional 15% this year even though they didn’t raise it for state employees, just on towns, counties, schools and any other government entities. It really isn’t fair and we fought that with a coalition of other towns, but the state still did what they’re prone to do, which is whatever they want,” said the mayor.

Another issue driving up the budget is trash and recycling collection. Mayor Sabosik said, “Towns go out to bid to solicit multiple quotes yet only receive one bid which is usually at the very least 25% to 50% more than the previous contract. How the state Attorney General’s Office allows this to happen is beyond me but this is the case for just about every town in New Jersey.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

