BAY HEAD — Bay Head plans to make changes to how residents can go about restoring or rebuilding homes while keeping any nonconforming status.

At the council meeting on April 7, the mayor and council unanimously introduced an ordinance amending land use rules and regulations. Specifically, this ordinance amends square footage details in regard to construction.

Nonconforming status means a property does not meet current zoning regulations but was legally established before those regulations were enacted. This status applies to lots, buildings and homes.

Residents who are looking to restore, alter, rebuild or repair a nonconforming building or structure must now provide details showing the square footage of the entire building or structure before the work and details showing the square footage of the part involved.

Bay Head code states that structures that are less than 50% destroyed can be restored without losing their nonconforming status. So, this helps the borough verify that the applicant meets that 50% rule by better defining square footage rules.

Copies of this ordinance can be picked up in borough hall. A public hearing will be held on Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in borough hall, 83 Bridge Ave.

