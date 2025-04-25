POINT PLEASANT — Two ordinances, highlighting several purchases and upgrades throughout Point Pleasant Borough, were introduced at last week’s council meeting.

The first ordinance, unanimously adopted by the borough council on April 14, appropriates $3,120,120 and highlights various capital improvements and purchases the borough will be making if adopted. The second ordinance highlights several sewer system upgrades. This ordinance appropriates $1,730,300.

One of these expenses includes telecommunications equipment such as various computer upgrades at borough hall, portable radios for the office of emergency management, mobile radios for the fire department and body cameras for the police department. This is all to cost $104,720, according to the ordinance.

Fire equipment, such as turn-out gear, a firehouse and self-contained breathing apparatus will also be purchased for the fire department. This will cost $135,000, according to the ordinance.

Eastham and Sudbury Roads are also targets in this ordinance, bringing them up to a Class B standard. This project will cost $958,000 and will include milling and paving the roadways.

In road classification systems, a Class B road typically refers to a road that receives less maintenance than higher-class roads. Class B roads are often intended to connect areas, like A roads to smaller roads, or they might be numbered highways or busier sideroads.

Point Pleasant’s river beaches, along Maxson and River avenues near Riverfront Park, will also be getting some sand replacements to the tune of $10,200, according to this ordinance.

Air-conditioning repair and stormwater materials including grates, castings, manhole covers and eco-plates for the department of public works, generators for the office of emergency management, various equipment for the dive squad, and body armor for the police department is also to be purchased and worked on via this ordinance. This will cost approximately $101,300.

